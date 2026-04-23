Gov. Whitmer proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, prevention services remain essential to keeping children safe, strengthening families, and supporting long-term well-being. Efforts led by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services highlight how early support and positive childhood experiences can improve health, education, and economic outcomes. Through continued investment in prevention, communities can help ensure children grow up safe, supported, and able to thrive if you would like to read more click the link below

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month