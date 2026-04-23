Eastern U.P. Agencies Join Students and Community Partners at LSSU for Harm Reduction Day Panel
Great Lakes Recovery Centers, was proud to take part in Harm Reduction Day at Lake Superior State University. Joining students and community partners for an afternoon focused on connection, education, and support. The event highlighted the importance of accessible services and reinforced a shared commitment to meeting people where they are through a variety of harm reduction approaches to read more click the link below.
GLRC HarmReductionDay PressRelease.pdf